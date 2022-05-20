Stephanie McMahon Makes Major Announcement About Her Future With WWE

✖

Stephanie McMahon just made a huge announcement concerning her future with WWE. The chief brand officer of the company announced she will take a "leave of absence from the majority of her responsibilities at WWE." McMahon revealed that she will return to the company after she spends her time focusing on her family. McMahon is married to WWE legend Triple H, and the couple has three children.

"As of tomorrow [Friday, May 20], I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE," McMahon wrote on Twitter. "WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family." McMahon, 45, was named CBO of WWE in December 2013. Prior to her current role, McMahon was s executive vice president, creative and was responsible for overseeing the creative development of all WWE television, pay-per-view programming, print, digital and social media content.

But fans know McMahon more for what she's done on WWE television. The daughter of WWE chairman Vince McMahon has played the role of Superstar, general manager and commissioner for the last 20-plus years. As a Superstar in WWE, Stephanie McMahon won the WWF Women's Championship in 2000 and held onto the title for 146 days.

Recently, McMahon has spearheaded the women's revolution in WWE as more women began to be featured on live TV shows and pay-per-views. And speaking of pay-per-views, McMahon helped launched the first all-female pay-per-view event WWE Evolution. It was so popular that fans have asked for a second Evolution show.

"It is certainly something that we are pushing for," McMahon told talkSport in 2019. "There's no official announcement just yet and yes, there was a lot of balls in the air and wheels in motion in terms of this year and, of course, one of the big focuses was on our event in Saudi Arabia and having our women being allowed to perform. I'm hopeful to have an announcement on an Evolution 2, but there is nothing official to announce just yet." McMahon began her career as an account executive for the WWE sales office in New York City in 1998, which is also the same time she began appearing on TV.