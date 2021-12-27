Simone Biles Sends Message to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens After Recording First NFL Interception

Simone Biles was loving what her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, did on the football field Sunday. The legendary Olympic gymnast attended the Texans’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers and witnessed Owens recording his first NFL interception in the second quarter. And when the interception was posted on social media. Biles wrote, “LFG!!!!!!! #36.”

After Owens made the play, the announcer in the clip says, “And you know his girlfriend is going to love that. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, she’ll be celebrating her boyfriend’s first NFL INT.” Owens continued to make plays in the game as he recovered a fumble in the second half to lead the Texans over the Chargers 41-29. After the game, Owens talked about how special it was for him and teammate Tavierre Thomas to get interceptions in the same game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles/status/1475182473722093575?s=20

“Amazing,” Owens said, per the Texans’ official website. “Me and Tavierre both come from D-II schools. It’s something we always talk about. Just small school guys playing in the big leagues. It’s just crazy. We couldn’t have written it any better.” Biles and Owens began dating over a year ago. While Biles has been making a name for himself in the gymnastics world, Owens took an unconventional path to get to where he is in the NFL today.

Owens, 26, originally joined the Arizona Cardinals in 20018 after playing college football at Missouri Western. He spent the entire season on injured reserve before being cut in August 2019. Owens signed to the Texans practice squad in September 2019 and ended up playing in one game. In 2020, Owens played in six games but didn’t register any stats. So far this season, Owens has played in six games and notched 18 tackles to go along with his interception and fumble recovery.

https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles/status/1475199509282054149?s=20

“It was amazing,” Owens said. “They probably didn’t see, my mom was sitting right there next to her and my mom got to see me in my second start. And that I could get those two turnovers, that was just amazing. My mom, she’s been with me every step of the way, and just having those two in the stands supporting me, I can’t describe the feeling. I wouldn’t have — I never would have thought it would happen like this. But I’m glad it did. I’m glad it sparked our team and we got the W at the end of the day.”