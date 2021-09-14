Simone Biles Goes Solo at the Met Gala

Simone Biles continues to live it up as she made an appearance at the Met Gala in New York on Monday. The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar was seen wearing a custom gown that weighed 88 pounds, as reported by the Daily Mail. She was also seen without a date for the biggest fashion event of the year.

When talking to Vogue about the dress, Biles said: “It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered.” And when talking to Entertainment Tonight, Biles said the dress offered a visual representation of gymnasts thanks to “the flexibly and the beauty” of the ensemble. Biles was one of the many athletes who and celebrities attended the Met Gala. A few of the sports stars who attended were Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry.

Biles was solo because her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, is currently with his team since it’s the start of the NFL regular season. Owens is a member of the Texans practice squad after being cut by the team at the end of the preseason. Owens has been with the Texans since he signed with the team in September 2019. He has been dating Biles for over a year.

In August, reporters spoke to Owens about the issues Biles was having at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “I was sick for her, just because I can see her face, I kind of know her facial expressions, I can kind of read her lips and kind of know what was going on and kind of what she was telling her coach,” Owens said at the time, per ESPN. “I kind of already knew what was going on beforehand, so I was just really hoping she was going to get over it and be able to go out there and perform. So I was sick to my stomach because she wasn’t able to go out there.”

Biles withdrew from multiple events at the Olympics after dealing with the “twisties.” She returned for the balance beam event and won a bronze medal. And since Biles was a member of Team USA, she won a silver medal for the team event. “I was so proud of her,” Owens said. “Just to be able to overcome mentally what was going on.”