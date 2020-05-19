Shad Gaspard's Wife Speaks out, Still 'Hoping and Praying for His Safe Return'

✖

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard remains missing after getting caught in a riptide on Sunday, but his wife is not giving up hope on him being found. Siliana Gaspard went to Instagram to break her silence on her husband's disappearance. She is hoping that Shad is found safe and healthy as she called him a "warrior."

"Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul," Siliana wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad." On Sunday, Gaspard was with his son at Venice Beach. The two went swimming and they caught in a riptide with a group of swimmers. Lifeguards rushed to get everyone out of riptide, but before they got Gaspard, he told them to get his son first. Officials began searching for Gaspard, but TMZ reported the search was suspended as of Tuesday morning.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad," Siliana said at the start of the post. Along with Siliana's statement,' the family has released statements through fellow WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and MVP. Gaspard was close to both stars during his time with the company. MVP posted a tribute to Gaspard on Instagram, sharing a video of them watching Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania last year.

"Shad Gaspard had a HUGE heart," MVP wrote in an Instagram post. "He was like an annoying little brother at times. We often gave each other a hard time, but always with love! He always had a big smile on his face and was ready to share a laugh! I have had a LOT of friends and colleagues die. This one hurts different." Gaspard made his WWE debut in 2003 after spending three years in the developmental promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling. He partnered with JTG to form the tag team Cryme Tyme. The duo never won a championship during their time in WWE, but they were still popular among the fans. Gaspard was released from WWE in 2010 and turned his attention to acting. He recently appeared in the film Birds of Prey as a stuntman.