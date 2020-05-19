Shad Gaspard's Family Sends Message to Fans Via WWE's Kofi Kingston

✖

The family of Shad Gaspard is receiving a lot of support since his disappearance, which has led to them sending a message to the fans with the help of former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. On Twitter, Kingston wrote a message from the Gaspard family, which talks about their appreciation for their love and support they are getting through this difficult time. As of now, the family is not ready to make an official statement about Gaspard, who has been missing since Sunday.

"@Shadbeast's family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal, Kingston wrote on Twitter. "At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes." Gaspard went missing when he went swimming with his son at Venice Beach on Sunday. Both Gaspard and his son got caught in a riptide along with a group of swimmers. Lifeguards attempted to rescue the group, but when they were going after Gaspard, they told him to get his son first. Officials have been searching for Gaspard since Sunday evening.

Kingston worked with Gaspard and his Cryme Tyme tag team partner JTG back when they were in all in WWE in the late 2000s. Kingston is still with the company and won the WWE Championship last year at WrestleMania. Gaspard watched Kingston's huge victory with JTG and WWE star MVP, and all three got emotional. "So proud and happy to share this moment with one of my brothas," Gaspard wrote on his Instagram post.

Speaking of MVP, he also sent a message to Gaspard on Instagram. MVP called Gaspard an "annoying little brother," and they gave each other a hard time. He also talked about him being mad at Gaspard for sharing the video of them reacting to Kingston's win. "When this video went viral and people expressed their reactions to OUR reaction I realized Shad made the right call," MVP wrote. "I called him to apologize for cussing him out. We laughed. He recently sent me some of the screenplays he was working on. He had big goals. Big plans. His final act on this earth was to give his life to save his son's. A son, a husband, a father, a friend. A hero."