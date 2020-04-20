Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Larsa Reveals Former Bulls Star 'Did Ok' Following 'The Last Dance'

✖

The first two episodes of ESPN's documentary series, The Last Dance, aired on Sunday night, providing new information about Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls. The six-time NBA Finals champion may have drawn the most attention, but a portion of the documentary series focused on teammate Scottie Pippen and the contract that paid him $18 million over five years. The money was viewed as "awful," but Pippen's ex-wife has provided some context.

Larsa Pippen weighed in on the contract dispute early on Monday morning, explaining that Pippen "did ok" during his NBA career. She attached a screenshot from a Bleacher Report article that revealed career earnings of more than $109 million. Additionally, the text explained that No. 33 had made nearly $20 million more than Jordan. Although Forbes did reveal in 2016 that Jordan had amassed $1.7 billion in career earnings between his NBA salary, sponsorships, and other avenues.

Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SFbo04uOLP — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) April 20, 2020

While Larsa wanted to point out that her ex-husband made a decent amount of money during his career, her comments started a vastly different conversation. Specifically, there were multiple people that wanted to weigh in and mention her past indiscretions with the rapper Future. There were several users discussing the timeline of Larsa and Pippen's relationship, as well as their divorce.

Pippen did not earn a considerable amount of money during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he landed a massive contract after the 1997-98 season. Pippen was traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Roy Rogers and a second-round pick. Part of this transaction included a five-year, $67.2 million contract in which Pippen earned an $11 million salary.

No. 33 only spent one season with the Rockets before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in 1999. However, he still earned a considerable amount of money, topping $66 million over his four seasons in the Pacific Northwest. For comparison, Pippen only earned $32,600,700 during his 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

Whether or not Pippen made more money than Jordan during their NBA careers, he still enjoyed considerable success. He walked away from the league as a six-time champion, a seven-time All-Star, and as the NBA All-Star Game MVP (1994). Pippen also became a two-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. He was recognized for his time as a player, as well as his contributions to the 1992 United States men's Olympic basketball team, which became known as the "Dream Team."