Michael Jordan Documentary 'The Last Dance': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Sunday night, NBA fans will finally be able to start the 10-part ESPN documentary series about NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. The Last Dance, which was originally scheduled for release in June but was moved up to Sunday due to the lack of sports and the considerable number of people in self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's how to watch the documentary.

The first two episodes of The Last Dance will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Two episodes will air each following Sunday night until the series finale on May 17. The series will be shown exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN streaming app. Residents outside of the United States will be able to watch the documentary series on Netflix. Censored versions will also air simultaneously on ESPN2 and the ESPN app.

The Last Dance focuses on Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls (1997-98). The team allowed a documentary crew to follow the players and coaches throughout the season, which culminated in another NBA title after they defeated the Utah Jazz in the Finals. Jordan won his sixth title and his fifth NBA MVP but opted to retire following the season. Teammates Scottie Pippen (traded to Houston) and Dennis Rodman (left for Los Angeles) also departed, taking away the nucleus of the championship roster.

This 10-part documentary will feature new footage, as well as interviews with several prominent figures. The trailer that was released in December showed U.S. President Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr, Roy Williams, Justin Timberlake and Bob Costas. There is an expectation among fans that even more personalities will be featured over the course of the series.

"Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon," director Jason Hehir said in a statement. "Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it."

The fans have been calling for The Last Dance's release since the trailer dropped in December. They will now be able to sit back and watch an unprecedented look into an NBA season, as well as Jordan. The first two episodes air on Sunday and will serve as the top viewing option for sports fans around the world.