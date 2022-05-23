Sasha Banks' Cousin Snoop Dogg Shows Support in Wake of 'WWE Raw' Walkout

✖

Snoop Dogg is showing love for his cousin. The hip-hop legend recently went to Instagram to post a photo of himself with WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. And in the caption, Snoop Dogg wrote "Bloodline" and tagged Banks, who recently walked out of WWE Raw with her tag team partner Naomi.

Banks talked about the relationship she has with Snoop Dogg with Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions last year. "I didn't grow up around him, only when he was around where I was living would I go to his concerts," she said, per Cageside Seats. "When I found out he was going to be doing the Divas Battle Royal for WrestleMania [24], I begged my mom to call my birth dad and be like 'how the hell can I go to WrestleMania. Can I please go to WrestleMania? I'd do anything.'

"He got me out there and I told him my dreams of wanting to be a wrestler and he told me. 'If this is your dream then go get it.' That was at 16. Then at 23 or 24 he's walking me down at WrestleMania [32]...And now our relationship is so different and the advice he gives me to this day, I use it and I'm just- He's so incredible and I aspire to be someone like him. He's iconic, he's a legend. There's nobody bigger than Snoop Dogg."

The walkout has been the talk of WWE as it caught everyone off-guard. Banks and Naomi were the Women's Tag Team Champions, but when they walked out of WWE Raw, they placed the titles on the table. The duo was part of the main event, which was a six-pack challenge match where the winner would take on Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title. Banks and Naomi were reportedly told they wouldn't defend their titles until July 2 which is the Money in the Bank show, and that didn't sit well with them. It was also reported that their current contracts were close to expiring.

WWE has not released Banks and Naomi. Instead, the company has suspended both of them indefinitely and their merchandise has been taken off of WWE Shop. Both have remained relatively quiet on social media, and there's no telling when they two will be heard from again.