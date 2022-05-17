Sasha Banks and Naomi Walk out of 'WWE Raw' Mid-Show, Company Releases Statement

✖

Two of the top Superstars on the WWE roster walked out of a show. According to multiple reports, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw on Monday night while the show was still going on. PWInsider was the first to report the duo leaving the show, which took place at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

When Banks and Naomi, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, arrived at the arena, they were told they were to take part in the main event. The announced match was Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were going to take part in a six-pack challenge match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship. When Banks and Naomi walked out, the match was changed to Lynch vs. Asuka in a No. 1 contender's match.

According to Fightful Select, Banks and Naomi took issues with the match. It was reported that Naomi was scheduled to win. Banks reportedly took up her concerns with WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who chose not to change the creative. Banks' and Naomi's issues were mainly rooted in proposed plans for them as tag team champions. It was mentioned during the show that Banks and Naomi left the building, and WWE released a statement.

"During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out," the statement read. "They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract."

Banks and Naomi won the tag team titles at WrestleMania 38 in April. Both are also successful as individual competitors as Banks is a five-time Raw Women's Champion, former SmackDown Women's Champion and NXT Women's Champion. Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and the winner of the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal in 2018.