WWE Fans Show Support for Sasha Banks and Naomi After Walking out of 'WWE Raw'
WWE fans were surprised to learn the news of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE Raw. The two were scheduled to compete in the main event, which was a six-pack challenge to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship. But the match had to be changed due to Banks and Naomi walking out because of their frustration with the tag team division. Banks and Naomi have been the Women's Tag Team Champions since WrestleMania 38, which took place in April.
"During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out," WWE's statement said. "They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract." Here's a look at fans showing support for Banks and Naomi.
Incredible
Sasha Banks and Naomi are incredible, star talents regardless of whether that's in WWE or elsewhere.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 17, 2022
One person wrote: "I still think they can mend this potentially, if Mustafa Ali is still with the company anything is possible (I know it's 2 completely different situations but)."prevnext
Validated
If I was Sasha Banks, doing press tours with the tag belts alone, or if I was Naomi, having dealt with poor booking since her grand return in the 2020 Royal Rumble, I'd be upset too. We don't know the full story but both women are valid to feel frustrated with their treatment.— Alex Lajas⚡️ (@queenoftheringg) May 17, 2022
The Twitter user continued: "And yes, the feud with Naomi vs Sonya was great but it didn't go anywhere. The one good thing that came out of that feud was Naomi vs Charlotte because it was a pure display of Naomi's talent against one of the biggest stars of the entire company."prevnext
Stand With Them
I Stand With Sasha Banks and Naomi. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SoRmdq3Nzp— AJ's University of Nerds and Geeks!❤️⭐️️🌈🌻 (@AjBlueBayBelt) May 17, 2022
One person wrote: "Well in the end of the day with or without them the show will move on.. Bigger stars have walked out and guess what, the show moved on."prevnext
Proud
Extremely proud of Sasha Banks and Naomi for walking out.
They deserve better from WWE.— SWAGGY C (@SwaggyCTV) May 17, 2022
One person argued: "Main Evented wrestle mania as champion, multiple title reigns, Current champion, Naomi was set to win main event of raw and get a title shot at the next PPV. Entitled and unprofessional anyway you angle it."prevnext
Wrestlers Come First
All I know is that I'm supporting Sasha Banks & Naomi in all of this. These companies don't mean anything, the wrestlers always come first for me.— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) May 17, 2022
A fan wrote: "I completely understand Sasha and Naomi, but they have an obligation. I get it. They're frustrated. But no one is bigger than WWE/any company. They'll replace you. I hope it works out."prevnext
Throwing Weight
I'm 100% behind Sasha Banks throwing her weight around like this. #WWERaw— Raphael Garcia (@RGarcia_Sports) May 17, 2022
One fan responded: "If Sasha's gonna talk like a legit boss, she has to walk like one and man, did she ever. She said no and Naomi said ride or die and they dipped."prevnext
Warning
Sasha Banks tried to warn us all. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/es3vgeyayz— ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) May 17, 2022
And this fan wrote: "It's funny that you shown her talking to Stone Cold because he said on numerous occasions that he regret taking his ball and going home and not doing business. You can love Sasha as a performer but objectively speaking that was unprofessional what she did. Fans paid to see her!"prev