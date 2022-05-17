WWE Fans Show Support for Sasha Banks and Naomi After Walking out of 'WWE Raw'

WWE fans were surprised to learn the news of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE Raw. The two were scheduled to compete in the main event, which was a six-pack challenge to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship. But the match had to be changed due to Banks and Naomi walking out because of their frustration with the tag team division. Banks and Naomi have been the Women's Tag Team Champions since WrestleMania 38, which took place in April.

"During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out," WWE's statement said. "They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract." Here's a look at fans showing support for Banks and Naomi.