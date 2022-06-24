Sasha Banks Changes up Her Look Again Amid WWE Release Speculation

Sasha Banks has a new look again as speculation of her WWE future continues. The former WWE Champion was seen with another former WWE Superstar Kalisto, who was taking part in a photoshoot for Kanndela – a new CBD brand launched by him and his wife, Abagail, according to Wrestling Inc. The photoshoot was held at the Qreate Coffe + Studio in Orlando, Florida. In one photo, Banks is seen with Kalisto and Abagail while sporting a darker hair color.

In May, Banks and her tag team partner Naomi walked out of WWE Raw and left their Women's Tag Team Championship belts. This led to WWE suspending the two indefinitely without pay, and it's been reported by multiple sources that Banks has been released by WWE, which has yet to be confirmed by the company.

Another photo of Mercedes. Looks like a photoshoot to promote Kanndela product. #SashaBanks pic.twitter.com/1172c67n1l — 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑’𝐒 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐊🥛 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) June 23, 2022

Banks and Naomi were reportedly frustrated with the direction of where their tag team championship run. Last year, Banks appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show and talked about how she was done with having to be grateful for the opportunities given to her.

"Before, I was a super-fan, just thankful to be here; thankful for my hot dog, thank you for my pizza, thank you for my time and my TV time.'" Banks said per Sportskeeda. "But there comes a point where you can be thankful, grateful and blessed, but they have to know, there's a chapter after that. And that's where I'm at. I'm at a whole different level."

Banks continued: "I'm done with the 'I'm thankful,' I'm done with the pizza.' I don't need that anymore. I eat steak like Vince McMahon, with vegetables, like him, because I can be that. And that's where I'm at. I'm not 'can I please be signed.' I'm here, I'm signed, I've been here, I've put in the work and if I see myself where I want to see myself, I'm at Vince McMahon's level. And that's just that." Banks, 30, is one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history. She has won the NXT Women's Championship, the Raw Women's Championship five times, the SmackDowm Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship three times.