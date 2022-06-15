Sasha Banks Spotted With New Look Following WWE Suspension

Sasha Banks has a new look. The WWE Superstar was recently spotted on Newsome Eye's Instagram page as she was at the ophthalmologist center undergoing Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) eye surgery. A photo of Banks post-surgery surfaced on Twitter, and fans noticed that she had a different hair color. This comes after Banks and her tag team partner Naomi were suspended from WWE after the two walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE Raw.

According to former WWE writer Kazeen Famuyide (per Wrestling Inc.) Banks' contract could be up within two months. That has not been confirmed from other outlets, but there has been some talk about Banks and Naomi's contract expiring soon. When Banks and Naomi walked out, they relinquished their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. WWE will hold a tournament to crown new champions, but a date has not been set yet.

Sasha Banks has a new hair color 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wd3jPImZtR — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) June 14, 2022

In a recent episode of the After the Bell podcast, host Corey Graves detailed Vince Mcmahon's attitude after the incident. "There was a few weeks back, and you'll know what I'm alluding to, when things changed in a very drastic manner on Monday Night RAW," Graves said, per Sportskeeda. "And I walked back through the curtain and I walked up to our fearless leader, and he had a grin on his face. 'Hey, it's live TV, nothing can go wrong, right?' And he just laughed and shook my hand and went about his business."

Banks and Naomi left WWE Raw because they didn't like the direction they were heading as tag team champions. "During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out," the statement read. "They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions.

"And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract." Combined, Banks and Naomi have won 13 championships during their time in WWE.