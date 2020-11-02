Russell Wilson Spends 'at Least $1 Million' Each Year on His Body

✖

Russell Wilson is 31 years old and is in the prime of his career. He is playing at a very high level and is leading many to believe that he will end the season as NFL MVP. Now Wilson has revealed that he spends a large sum of money each year in order to help him play so well.

"I probably spend a million if not more on recovery," Wilson told Bill Simmons during a recent interview. "It’s not just the recovery part of it. That’s huge. For me, the biggest thing for me is the mental game. The mental game is so important." The conversation revealed more information about Wilson's training schedule, his mindset and the technology that he incorporates to keep him playing at an MVP level. He has two hyperbaric chambers, a full-time trainer, a physical therapist and two chefs. He also trains 363 days each year, only taking off Christmas and Thanksgiving.

The dedication has reaped rewards for Wilson considering that he is a Super Bowl champion and has made two trips to the Big Game. He has also developed a reputation as one of the league's most exciting and efficient quarterbacks. The 2020 season is also one of Wilson's best considering that he has thrown for 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions while rushing for another 260 yards. The Seahawks are 6-1 and appear to be headed for a playoff spot.

Wilson is not the only high-profile athlete to put so much time and effort into recovery and preparation. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spends similar amounts of money to keep his body performing at a high level. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also does so and has maintained a high level of play into his 40s.

The TB12 method has drawn considerable attention due to Brady maintaining his health and playing well beyond the average "shelf life" of an NFL quarterback. Other athletes have taken notice and sought out TB12 trainers in order to help their own careers. One example is CrossFit Games star Mat Fraser, who just won his record-breaking fifth consecutive championship.

Speaking with PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview prior to the 2020 Reebok CrossFit Games, Fraser revealed that he works with licensed athletic trainer and body coach Jordan Lowry. The trainer flies to Cookeville, Tennessee, where Fraser lives, every other week and does bodywork multiple times a day for two consecutive days. This work helps Fraser continue performing consistently during grueling competitions, to the point that he routinely builds up an insurmountable points lead before the final day of events.

"It's just the longevity of it. Like Tom Brady. I mean, he's like what? 43 now? He's still crushing it," Fraser said. "It's becoming a lot more acceptable and knowing of these professional athletes investing in their body. Like your body is your biggest asset when that's what you do for a career.

"So you hear guys like LeBron James spends like a million and a half a year on his body, so it's like, 'Oh, okay. There's probably something to this.' I used to not even get the massages until something was injured and it's like, 'Okay. If I want my day-to-day to be a little more enjoyable, less crunchy and poppy, and I want to stretch my career out longer, I'm going to invest a little time and money into myself.' So I found a bodywork crew, best in the world and teamed up."