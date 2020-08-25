Russell Wilson Reveals When He Plans to Retire

✖

Russell Wilson is entering his ninth season in the NFL, all of which have been with the Seattle Seahawks. He is still in his prime as a quarterback, but there are questions swirling about when he will decide to retire and spend all of his time with Ciara and their children. Now he has provided a timeline and sparked discussion among Seahawks fans.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Wilson revealed that he plans on playing for at least another 10-15 years. This timeline would put him at 46 when he ultimately retires, but Wilson feels that he is just getting started on the best years of his career. "I just turned 31," Wilson said during the Zoom interview. "I'm right at the beginning of my prime. I have so many more years left. At least 10-plus years left. I'm just getting started. That's the fun part for me. My goal is to play another 15 years."

While Wilson says that he is only at the beginning of his prime, he has already achieved a major amount in the NFL. In the years since the Seahawks selected him 75th overall out of Wisconsin, he has built a reputation as one of the unquestioned top players in the league. He has led the Pacific Northwest-based organization to the playoffs seven times in eight seasons, including his rookie season.

Along with the regular-season success and division wins, Wilson has also helped the Seahawks reach the pinnacle of professional football. The team faced off with the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII and secured a 43-8 victory, the largest margin in Super Bowl history. This romp took place in only Wilson's second season.

He returned to the Big Game the following season and faced off with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Wilson was one yard away from winning his second-straight Lombardi Trophy, but the Seahawks opted for a pass play instead of having Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch try to run the ball in for the winning score. Malcolm Butler intercepted the pass and handed Wilson and the Seahawks a stunning loss.

In his eight-year career, Wilson has started every single game and achieved a win-loss record of 86-41-1. He has done so while throwing for 29,734 yards, 227 touchdowns and only 68 interceptions. Wilson has found similar success on the ground, rushing for 3,993 yards and a staggering 19 touchdowns. He is still very effective as a player and plans to remain so until his mid-40s.