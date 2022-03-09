Russell Wilson Sends Emotional Message to Seahawks Fans Following Trade to Broncos

Russell Wilson is no longer a member of the Seattle Seahawks as he has been traded to the Denver Broncos. Seahawks fans don’t like the fact that Wilson is leaving, but that doesn’t mean the star quarterback didn’t have fun while playing in Seattle. On Wednesday, Wilson went to Twitter to send an emotional message to Seahawks fans.

“SEATTLE, I Love You.Forever Grateful,” Wilson tweeted. The trade was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Tuesday. However, it can’t be officially announced until the start of the 2022 NFL year, which is on March 16. Schefter also reported that Wilson passed his Broncos physical and signed his no-trade provision, which clears the way for him to be a member of the Broncos this fall.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said that Wilson only wanted to play for the Broncos if he leaves the Seahawks. “My understanding was this was the only team Russell Wilson wanted to go to,” Rapoport said Tuesday on NFL Total Access. “A couple teams had talked to Seattle about trading for Russell Wilson. Washington Commanders were among the teams that made an offer. It was a big offer, as good or even better than this. Russell Wilson wanted to go to the Denver Broncos. It’s a place he likes … and they have a roster that is essentially stacked at receiver, on defense, at running back. All they needed was a quarterback, and they got one.”

Wilson has stated he wanted to stay in Seattle but was keeping all his options open. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke to reporters last week and indicated they were not going to trade Wilson. “At this time of year, there’s conversations about everybody,” Carroll said. “We talk about everybody, and that’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all the players, particularly marquee players. And that’s not changed. It’s been the same every year we’ve been here. We have no intention of making any moves there, but the conversations, John has to field those, he always has, but nothing specific.”

Wilson is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl nine times, was selected to the All-Pro Second Team in 2019 and led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in 2013. Wilson also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020 and the Bart Starr Award this year.