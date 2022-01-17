Major Update on Russell Wilson’s Future With Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson could be moving on from the Seattle Seahawks soon. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Seahawks quarterback wants to explore his options to see what else is out there for him. This comes after the Seahawks finished the 2021 season with a 7-10 record. It’s the first time since Wilson became the starting quarterback in 2012 that the Seahawks recorded a losing season.

Wilson has not asked for a trade and it’s uncertain if he will as the offseason progresses. But Rapoport says that Wilson wants to look at other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win a Super Bowl. When it comes down to it, Wilson wants to stay in Seattle, a place where he won a Super Bowl in 2013.

“We’ve always thought I would be here,” Wilson said once the 2021 season came to an end. “That’s been always my goal, to win multiple Super Bowls, and my plan is to be here and do that. You take every day and you just enjoy the moment.” Wilson endured a frustrating 2021 season as he missed three games due to a thumb injury. And when he came back, the Seahawks could never get another going, which led to them missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

“Whatever is there, we got to exhaust every opportunity for our club and right from the owner, she wants us to take a look at every single opportunity to better the franchise,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told KCPQ FOX 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in Seattle on Thursday. “That’s what we do. It’s going to take us some time to put it all together and we have a lot of difficult decisions to make this year.”

There were rumors that Wilson was looking to be traded last year. After the 2020 season, Wilson talked about wanting to have more say in the team’s personnel moves. “I want to be able to be involved because at the end of the day, it’s your legacy, it’s your team’s legacy, it’s the guys you get to go into the huddle with and at the end of the day, those guys you’ve got to trust,” Wilson said on The Dan Patrick Show in February 2021. “When you think about one of the reasons why Tom went to Tampa was because he felt like he could trust those guys and [coach Bruce Arians] was going to give him the opportunity. … You think about guys like LeBron [James], he was able to be around great players that he can trust.”