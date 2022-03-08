Russell Wilson Traded to the Denver Broncos, and NFL Fans Are Shocked

Russell Wilson will be a member of the Denver Broncos when the 2022 NFL season begins. First reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade Wilson to the Broncos. Wilson will have to pass a physical before the trade is complete, and the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, March 16 which is the start of the 2022 league year. Additionally, Wilson will need to approve the deal by waiving his no-trade clause.

The full details of the trade have also been revealed. The Broncos will receive Wilson and a fourth-round pick while the Seahawks will receive two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. It was also reported by Schefter that Broncos general manager George Paton began trade talks with the Seahawks for Wilson two weeks ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wilson has been with the Seahawks for 10 seasons and had a lot of success. He led the team to two Super Bowls and one Super Bowl win, was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and was named Walton Payton Man of the Year in 2020. Here’s a look at NFL reacting to the blockbuster trade.

Breaking News

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

One Seahawks fan wrote: “You think we were bad this year…. Wait til next year [Seahawks] fans.. we got worse. Trade an elite QB sounds smart….”

Trade Package

https://twitter.com/jtheaps9/status/1501276319610331141?s=20&t=qFkifinABMRgIrpsOvCbAw

One NFL fan said: “Hawks got fleeced. Now they’re in the abyss like the other 85% of the league searching for a qb for years and years. I’m pissed.”

First Look

BREAKING: The Seattle Seahawks are trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/ddljzDslLb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2022

One fan responded: “Absolutely insane that y’all report one of the biggest trades in nfl history and use THIS as the photo.”

Not About Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers: Finally a full day all about me



Russell Wilson: pic.twitter.com/4xmQ7ZNXoE — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 8, 2022

One fan asks: “Which was the better spotlight steal. Russ taking it from Rodgers or Brady from Big Ben?”

Not Happy

https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1501274175864029186?s=20&t=DnJqS4Yood_gW4sPtvwyWw

A fan tweeted: “Metcalf always giving Wilson the stink eye after plays. Walked away from him on the sideline multiple times.”

Loaded AFC West

The four AFC West starting QB:



Broncos: Russell Wilson

Chargers: Justin Herbert

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

Raiders: Derek Carr



LOADED. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2022

One fan predicted: “3 AFC Westteams possibly 2 AFC North teams Bills and maybe Patriots or Titans will make it to the playoffs next season.”

Full Circle

From @DangeRussWilson's rookie preseason.



10 years later, Russ is a Bronco. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lKn9wXLqJF — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022

And this fan wrote: “Honest Mahomes fan here. It’s safe to say Mahomes legacy is in real DANGER, Russ and Herbert own him and he won’t even be the best QB in his division.”