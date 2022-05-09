Roman Reigns Makes Big Decision With WWE Following Retirement Rumors

✖

Roman Reigns just made a big decision with WWE following his speech where he teased retirement. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract with WWE. One of the biggest things with the new contract is Reigns will work fewer dates, particularly house shows.

"It's not it for him, but the situation is that he got a new deal and the new deal is for far less dates," Meltzer said, per Cageside Seats. "I don't know how many house shows he's going to be doing, but it will be much less than the number that he's doing now. It's one of the perks of being there for a while and being valuable there is you can kind of call certain shots. And he's got the power to maintain the championship and work fewer dates like [Brock] Lesnar had and [Hulk] Hogan used to have. So, he's gonna be — new phase in his life. He's got young kids and everything like that."

Reigns, who has been Universal Champion since Aug. 2020. Appeared on a house show in Trenton, New Jersey on Saturday and talked about how he wasn't sure when he'll be back in town to compete. , "I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support."

On Monday, Reigns went to social media (in character) to clarify his future with WWE. "What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do?" Reigns said, per ComicBook.com.

"I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that's only the second one. Y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows? What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets."