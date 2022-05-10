Roman Reigns Leaving WWE? Wrestling's 'Tribal Chief' Tells Fans He's Entering 'New Phase' of His Career

✖

Roman Reigns made headlines over the weekend for the speech he gave during a WWE live event in Trenton, New Jersey. The current Undipsuited WWE Universal Champion teased at possibly retiring from WWE as he will likely start a "new phase" in his career.

"I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years," Reigns said, per Wrestling Inc. "I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support." According to Fightful Select, Reigns is not expected to leave WWE "any time soon." There were talks of him taking time off to pursue a movie career, but WWE officials have not been informed of any extended time off for Reigns who has been the face of the company since he won the Universal Championship nearly two years ago.

Roman said he’s starting a New Phase in life then said “I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again” #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/zqQ33DwrBF — ︎ ‎ ‏ً (@myrofr) May 8, 2022

One source told Fightful Select that Reigns could be talking about working fewer house show events. Despite not wrestling a lot on television, Reigns has competed in 25 house show matches and nine dark matches, which leads to him being on pace to wrestle in 100 matches this year.

Back in November, Reigns, who starred in the film Hobbs & Shaw with his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, talked about appearing in more movies down the road. "We will have to see. I think there's going to be some moves made here pretty soon," Reigns admitted on The Michael Kay Show, per Wrestling Inc. "There's always speculation and contract talks, all that question of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I'm sure they can turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe.

"But that is something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use the tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me," he said. "They've given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I've just had to capture them. I've just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have picked up so many skills. I've experienced so many things that are going to help me."