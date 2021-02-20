Rob Kardashian Scores Autographed Baseball Card Worth $50K

✖

Rob Kardashian has a reputation for securing rare sports cards that fetch large sums of money in auctions. He added to the story recently by landing a rare Honus Wagner autograph card for $750. He is sending it to auction and could fetch $50,000.

According to TMZ, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star purchased a 2020 Topps Dynasty from the Bullpen card shop in Los Angeles last November. The person opening the pack for Kardashian realized that the reality TV personality was in possession of a rare 1-of-1 authentic "cut signature" card from Honus Wagner, who played primarily for the Pittsburgh Pirates and hit 101 home runs. The baseball legend passed away in 1955.

"This 2020 Topps Dynasty offering is adorned with two relic inserts, as well as a stunning, awe-inspiring Honus Wagner cut signature," the Goldin Auctions description reads. "Wagner, arguably the greatest National League position player of the deadball era, has rendered his signature in black ink. A statement on the card declares Topps' warranty for the authenticity of the signature and relic components, and serves as the item's COA. The item is encased and displays an essentially uncirculated manner of presentation. The card is current at Beckett Grading Services."

The auction currently only has the option to "watch this lot," but Goldin Auctions reportedly expects considerable interest in the rare card. TMZ's sources say that the auction house is expecting at least $50,000 when the bidding ends on March 7.

Kardashian has a history of finding impressive cards. For example, he turned heads in early October by scoring an ultra-rare Tom Brady card. He purchased a 2020 Panini Mosaic Choice (hobby) cards pack, which comes with 20 boxes for $10,000. In the case, sat a Tom Brady MVP Nebula parallel, which is a 1-of-1 card. He sent the card over to PSA, who conducted an evaluation and gave it a perfect 10 rating. This rating ensured that Kardashian could fetch between $100,000-250,000 if he decided to sell.

"It is a first-year Panini NFL Mosaic of the GOAT, Tom Brady in his Pats uniform and it is a 1/1 Nebula which in itself is huge," said Mitch Guttenberg, owner of the Bullpen. "This significance of having a PSA 10 increases the value at least 5x. People can argue all day long what the value is but we won’t know unless Rob decides to sell it. Then we can end the speculation. The amount of attention Rob is bringing to the hobby is fantastic. He is a great dude and his collection just got a lot better."