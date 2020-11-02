Rob Kardashian Scores Tom Brady Trading Card That Could Be Worth Six Figures

✖

Rob Kardashian just landed one of the most expensive football trading cards on the market. According to TMZ, Kardashian bought a case of 2020 Panini Mosaic Choice (hobby) cards, which comes with 20 boxes for $10,000. In the case, the 33-year old TV personality pulled a Tom Brady MVP Nebula parallel, which is a 1-of-1 card that could be worth anywhere from $100,000 to $250,000.

With the help of The Bullpen card show in Los Angeles, Kardashian sent the card over to PSA, one of the top authentication and grading companies in the industry. The good news is the card is a perfect 10, gem-mint condition, meaning Kardashian will get top dollar for it. TMZ talked to a number of experts on the card's actual worth, but it was The Bullpen owner Mitch Guttenberg who said the type of card and the grade makes it a hot seller.

How much is this card actually worth? Rob Kardashian's Rare Tom Brady Card Gets Perfect 10 Grade https://t.co/wFxkuRHL5R — Secondhand Smith (@secondhandsmith) October 31, 2020

"It is a first-year Panini NFL Mosaic of the GOAT, Tom Brady in his Pats uniform and it is a 1/1 Nebula which in itself is huge. This significance of having a PSA 10 increases the value at least 5x," Guttenberg said. "People can argue all day long what the value is but we won’t know unless Rob decides to sell it. Then we can end the speculation. The amount of attention Rob is bringing to the hobby is fantastic. He is a great dude and his collection just got a lot better."

Kardashian has stayed out of the spotlight lately but did make an appearance on Keeping Up the Kardashian's for Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday. In the episode, Rob joined mom Kris Jenner, sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick and stepsister Kendall Jenner to watch old home videos with Kim.

"Him and I have always been so incredibly close," Khloé told E!'s Daily Pop in July of her close bond with her brother. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. And he just, I don't know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him. He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him."