Rob Gronkowski Shares Update on His Football Career After Winning Super Bowl With Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski has decided on whether he'll retire or return for the 2021 NFL season. The four-time Super Bowl champion talked about his career to TMZ and said he would be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season. He also said that he has started training for the 2021 season after taking three weeks off from the Super Bowl win last month.

"I'm back, man!" Gronkowski said. "I will be back playing football, man. I love the game of football. I loved playing last year. I had a great time." And when talking about his training, the 31-year-old tight end said: "Let me tell you, I was a little bit sore first day of training, but it bounced back like that. "I'm feeling good."

Gronkowski retired from the NFL after the 2018 season when they helped the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl. He took all of 2019 off but returned in 2020 when he was traded to the Buccaneers to be reunited with Tom Brady. He finished the 2020 season with 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. In the Super Bowl, Gronkowski caught six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

"I remember after that win, I was so done. Coming off of the field, I was like, I'm just glad it's over," Gronkowski said to reporters after the Super Bowl when talking about his journey from the Patriots to the Buccaneers. "Just the pain I was in too. It was great to be a champ, but it just felt great to be done. But to take the year off, go through that journey, heal up, get my mind right and see the options out there and see everything play out. And then just come down here to Tampa Bay, come out of retirement. I retired from being retired, which was pretty cool. Just coming down here to this journey, I saw the opportunity. I saw that it was a great opportunity. I love Florida; it was an opportunity to be in great weather."

The one thing that has to happen next is getting a new contract as Gronkowski will be a free agent next Wednesday. According to Spotrac, Gronkowski's market value is $8.5 million and they will likely sign a two-year contract worth a little over $16 million.