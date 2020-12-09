Rob Dyrdek Just Bought Another Multimillion-Dollar Property

✖

Ridiculousness host Rob Dyrdek is living the good life. The professional skateboarder-turned-producer just added another property to his list of assets. He purchased a multimillion-dollar home, shelling out $8.5 million for a spot inside the gated Mulholland Estates in the mountains between Sherman Oaks and Beverly Hills.

According to Variety, this is Dyrdek's third property inside the popular community. The mansion is 7,567 square feet and features 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. He reportedly plans to fix up, move into and eventually sell the property. Tax records show that Dyrdek purchased the home from STX Entertainment founder, chairman and CEO Robert Simonds.

Variety reports that the exterior of the home features several circular windows and carves eaves that give it a "vaguely Italianate flavor." Although the interior of the home features a "generic" mix of traditional and contemporary elements. There are sculpted moldings and dark-stained wood floors, and the formal living space features a high ceiling and a simple fireplace. However, there are other areas of the home that Variety highlighted, including a library that opens to a small courtyard, complete with a tiled fountain. There is also a sunny breakfast area that opens to the backyard through French doors.

The spacious home is built for entertaining considering that the kitchen is stocked with the best equipment for amateur and professional chefs alike. Additionally, the backyard features custom lighting and several eye-catching features. There is an outdoor fireplace, a built-in place to grill, a grassy garden area and a spa that waterfalls into the swimming pool.

Dyrdek and his wife, Bryiana Dyrdek, will enjoy a luxurious master suite that features views of the city and the San Fernando Valley. The suite includes a sitting area with a corner fireplace and a walk-in closet. The marble bathroom also features gold-plated fixtures.

According to Variety, Dyrdek has spent close to $24.3 million on his trio of Mulholland Estates properties. He originally kickstarted the buying trend roughly five years ago by paying $9.9 million for a 3.1-acre parcel of vacant land, which was the largest in the community. He currently has plans to build a home designed by the architectural firm SAOTA. Two years ago, Dyrdek paid close to $6 million for a home with almost 6,800 square feet. He reportedly did an extensive remodel on the property, which will soon be on the market, per his real estate representatives Branden Williams and Rayni Williams.