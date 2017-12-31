Rob Dyrdek and Wife Bryiana Welcome Daughter Nala Ryan

Get ready for a new generation of “ridiculousness.”

The MTV host of Ridiculousness Rob Dyrdek announced Saturday that he and his wife Bryiana had welcomed their second child, a daughter named Nala Ryan, the day prior.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She is an angel from heaven. She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek. So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family,” Dyrdek, 43 captioned the photo of her newly-expanded family.

The couple married in September 2015 and are already parents to 15-month-old son Kodah Dash.

In June, the two revealed they were expecting another baby through social media posts, including a sex reveal video.

“We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised!” the professional skateboarder captioned a video popping a balloon to reveal pink confetti. “We are so blessed and thankful. We can’t wait to welcome our little princess into our family.”

His wife posted a similar video, writing, “Now that we know Kodah will be a big brother to a little sister, we are over the moon and can’t wait to meet you! You are the perfect addition to our family, sweet girl, and we love you so, so much! I can’t believe this is real.”