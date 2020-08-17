Rob Dyrdek: What the 'Ridiculousness' Host Has Been up to During Quarantine
Ridiculousness host Rob Dyrdek has been on TV screens for much of his adult life. Whether it was on Rob & Big, Fantasy Factory or his current show, Dyrdek has been a public figure for MTV viewers. However, the world has become a different place for the professional skateboarder/TV host considering that the COVID-19 pandemic halted production for many projects.
Like the rest of the country, Dyrdek had to adjust his daily life in mid-March. No longer was it possible to attend sporting events or join large crowds for various reasons. He had to adhere to the stay at home orders and remain with his family in quarantine. Despite the change in his schedule, Dyrdek has continued to remain active. He has continued working on business ventures and has also put extra emphasis on his family while adopting new traditions. Here are some of the ways Dyrdek has kept busy during the quarantine.
Celebrating Loved Ones
Happy 80th Birthday to the forever young @genedyrdek1940. A one of one, amazing father and grandfather. All the smiles in these photos say it all. You know we had to make it out to Ohio and make sure we hit hard with the novelty and golf gifts to celebrate this momentous milestone! Love you Dad 🏌🏻🍷🎂
Hitting Up Car Shows
Building Business Ventures
🚨🚨🚨New @dyrdekmachine company alert 🚨 🚨🚨 Proud to announce our latest venture InStitches with my good friend @tshupe. Taylor is not only an amazing human being, but also one of the realest Do or Dier Entrepreneurs the world has ever created. Watching him orchestrate and execute this company has been nothing short of magical. I am honored to be able to partner with him and create this new stitch based platform for original comedic art. Our first company is @boosocki, a shareable subscription sock service with beautifully irreverent content! Check them out at Boosocki.com #manufacturingamazing #doordier
Starting New Traditions
We are all about creating family traditions and this year we kicked off weekly family meetings. We fill out what we are grateful for, what we learned, why we are happy and who we helped each week in a binder, with polaroids like it’s 1982. This week it’s kids bop and quarantine, 30 years from now it is family bank governance and asset allocation. Whatever it may be, we will shoot a polaroid at every single one to keep tradition.
Celebrating Mother's Day
The greatest momma alive deserves to be woken up by her two beautiful children in matching outfits with Cinnabon and coffee. But when you are the greatest, greatest momma ever, you get a husband to save only the pink balloons from your Easter ballon design work and recycle them into a make shift balloon arch. Of course he will be matching the children that love you so much and are so grateful for being so loved by such an amazing momma. We love you so much @bryianadyrdek Happy Mother’s Day 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖
Becoming a Camel
Meditating
