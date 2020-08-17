Rob Dyrdek: What the 'Ridiculousness' Host Has Been up to During Quarantine

Ridiculousness host Rob Dyrdek has been on TV screens for much of his adult life. Whether it was on Rob & Big, Fantasy Factory or his current show, Dyrdek has been a public figure for MTV viewers. However, the world has become a different place for the professional skateboarder/TV host considering that the COVID-19 pandemic halted production for many projects.

Like the rest of the country, Dyrdek had to adjust his daily life in mid-March. No longer was it possible to attend sporting events or join large crowds for various reasons. He had to adhere to the stay at home orders and remain with his family in quarantine. Despite the change in his schedule, Dyrdek has continued to remain active. He has continued working on business ventures and has also put extra emphasis on his family while adopting new traditions. Here are some of the ways Dyrdek has kept busy during the quarantine.