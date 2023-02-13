Rihanna Fans Praise Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance Amid Pregnancy Speculation
Rihanna just performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII, and it was the first time in several years the nine-time Grammy Award winner performed on a live stage. Since releasing her last album in 2016, Rihanna has been staying busy by launching her own company and having a baby. And speaking of babies, the performance comes as fans speculate that Rihanna revealed her pregnancy during the show.
Before the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna talked about why she wanted to be part of the event. "When I first got the call to do it again this year I was like, 'Are you sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'" Rihanna said. "When you become a mom there's something that happens where you feel like you can take on the world and can do anything. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as it was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for me to do this year. It's important for my son to see that." Here's a look at what fans had to say about Rihanna's performance.
The Start
Yes. Yes. Yes. 💃 @Rihanna #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/1aaU8TOpNQ— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
One person wrote: "Rihanna SAVED ME!!! I was in a coma, not being able to move for 27 years until she started to play this EXTREMELY AWFUL music at the halftime show. I started to have feeling in my body to stand up and turn that MID album off! Thanks, Rihanna.prevnext
Chils
this Rihanna performance gave me chills pic.twitter.com/urKcfnSFsb— Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) February 13, 2023
One person replied: "I met her back when umbrella came out in slc,Utah I cried cause of her AMAZING performance."prevnext
Nice Shot
this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap pic.twitter.com/jE8UWAnxjA— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023
One fan tweeted: "Great performance [Rihanna] but all I was thinking about was the cable coordination between the sky cam in those stages must've been a pretty crazy planning and set up."prevnext
A$AP Rock Watching
A$AP Rocky watching Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance ❤️#SuperBowl #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/N0O2JTQNWX— XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 13, 2023
One person said: "This is cute and all but the album is gonna take a while because of you boo."prevnext
Crying
All of us after that Rihanna performance #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/DPJCV9wxGL— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 13, 2023
A fan argued: "No, not at all, music was good but the dancers provided so little umph. It was akin to synchronized swimming.prevnext
Epic
Rihanna took the stage for an epic Super Bowl halftime show performance! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/G6YkyJ2BbH— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 13, 2023
One Twitter user replied: "Rihanna gave an epic performance! So proud of her and her."prevnext
All the Love
The internet LOVED @rihanna's half time performance 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/gqriiWOyIA— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023
And this fan said: "I'm here to see the game. Instead of spending millions to see/hear someone sing, donate it to a worthy cause."prev