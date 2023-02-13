Rihanna Fans Praise Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance Amid Pregnancy Speculation

Rihanna just performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII, and it was the first time in several years the nine-time Grammy Award winner performed on a live stage. Since releasing her last album in 2016, Rihanna has been staying busy by launching her own company and having a baby. And speaking of babies, the performance comes as fans speculate that Rihanna revealed her pregnancy during the show.

Before the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna talked about why she wanted to be part of the event. "When I first got the call to do it again this year I was like, 'Are you sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'" Rihanna said. "When you become a mom there's something that happens where you feel like you can take on the world and can do anything. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as it was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for me to do this year. It's important for my son to see that." Here's a look at what fans had to say about Rihanna's performance.