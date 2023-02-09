Rihanna Addresses Super Bowl Halftime Plan, Reveals Double Digit Set Lists Ahead of Game

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Rihanna will take the stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for the Super Bowl halftime show. And with her performing on a stage for the first time in nearly seven years, fans are wondering what songs will be featured and who will be performing alongside her. While speaking at the Apple Music press conference, Rihanna revealed that there are nearly 40 versions of the setlist.

"Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that's going to be okay," Rihanna said, per Variety. "We did a pretty good job at narrowing it down. There's probably been about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We're on our 39th. Every little change counts."

"I'm three months postpartum, like should I be making major decisions like this right now?"



The 34-year-old singer said that the biggest challenge is nailing down the setlist since the show will only be 13 minutes long. That's not easy as Rihanna has a career that spans eight albums in 17 years. However, the one thing the show will include is her Caribbean culture. "That's a big part of why it's important for me to do this show," Rihanna stated. "Representing for my country, Barbados. Representing for Black women everywhere. That's really important."

Rihanna also revealed that she wasn't sure about doing the show at first. "When I first got the call to do it again this year I was like, 'Are you sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'" Rihanna said. "When you become a mom there's something that happens where you feel like you can take on the world and can do anything. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as it was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for me to do this year. It's important for my son to see that."

Rihanna gave birth to her son in May. She shares the child with hip-hip star ASAP Rocky who is rumored to perform with Rihanna during the halftime show. Some also speculate that Drake and/or Jay-Z could join Rihanna on Sunday since some of her biggest hits have included the music stars.