‘Rhodes to the Top’: Brandi Rhodes Returns to the Ring in Season Finale Sneak Peek

The season finale of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) reality series Rhodes to the Top will air on Saturday, and Brandi Rhodes is making a comeback. In a sneak peek of the final episode of the season, Rhodes is seen getting in the ring with QT Marshall as she begins her training after being on maternity leave. She said that she’s been out of action for 11 months and didn’t know what to expect.

“Once you been out of the ring for a little bit, the process hurts,” Rhodes said in the clip. “Every time you hit the ropes, it totally sucks.” Rhodes is seen doing three-quarter rolls as well as running the ropes and doing hip tosses as she eases back into being a competitor. When speaking to PopCulture.com last month, Rhodes talked about getting back into the ring.

“I’m three months postpartum,” Rhodes told PopCulture. “A lot of people will tell you, it takes a really long time to get back to even feeling like yourself, let alone looking like yourself. And throughout this process, you’ll see that I don’t feel like everybody is the same and I don’t feel like everybody’s experiences are the same. And I’m very confident in my ability to Brandi through it, which is, I can get through a lot and I can make a lot happen. And when I set my mind to something, it’s either it or buck.”

Brandi and Cody Rhodes welcomed their daughter, Liberty, in June. Her birth is featured in the series as well as the pregnancy journey for Brandi as well as the couple dealing with the ins and outs of the second-largest pro wrestling promotion in the country.

“It’s been absolutely delightful,” Brandi Rhodes revealed when talking to PopCulture about motherhood. “I’m so happy with her. She’s just absolutely amazing. We’ve formed such a bond already, and I’m just looking forward to every single move that she makes, everyday things like there’s something new to enjoy with her and I’m extremely honored and privileged to be her mother. And that’s what I feel like.” The final episode of Rhodes to the Top will air at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.