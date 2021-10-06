AEW’s Brandi Rhodes Details Journey Back to the Ring After Having Baby (Exclusive)

Brandi Rhodes gave birth to a baby girl back in June with her husband Cody Rhodes and on the reality series , Rhodes revealed she will finally return to the ring after having her daughter. PopCulture.com recently caught with the All Elite Wrestling star and executive who talked about the journey of getting back into in-ring shape to compete in AEW.

“I’m three months postpartum,” Rhodes told PopCulture. “A lot of people will tell you, it takes a really long time to get back to even feeling like yourself, let alone looking like yourself. And throughout this process, you’ll see that I don’t feel like everybody is the same and I don’t feel like everybody’s experiences are the same. And I’m very confident in my ability to Brandi through it, which is, I can get through a lot and I can make a lot happen. And when I set my mind to something, it’s either it or buck. So, with all that said, it’s going to be interesting for people to see do I keep to that, and keep to the timeline that I’ve given myself or do I not. And I think we’re going to see whether that unfolds or not really quickly. “

Rhodes recently shared a video of her taking a bump on Twitter for the first time in a year. Along with being a competitor, Rhodes is the Chief Brand Officer of AEW, leading to her taking on multiple tasks daily. Rhodes announced that she and Cody are expecting in December and wasn’t see on TV often. Now that her daughter is three months old, Rhodes has been making more appearances on the flagship show AEW Dynamite.

But as Rhodes continues to help AEW grow he is all about her daughter, who is named Liberty. Along with sharing her comeback journey, Rhodes also talked about the joys of motherhood.

“It’s been absolutely delightful,” Rhodes revealed. “I’m so happy with her. She’s just absolutely amazing. We’ve formed such a bond already, and I’m just looking forward to every single move that she makes, everyday things like there’s something new to enjoy with her and I’m extremely honored and privileged to be her mother. And that’s what I feel like.”