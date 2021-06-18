Cody Rhodes and Wife Brandi Welcome First Child Together

✖

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes are new parents. On Friday, Cody went to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter. In the post, Cody revealed the daughter's name and gave a health update and her and Brandi.

"6lbs 12oz - Liberty Iris Runnels - Mother & Daughter are doing wonderful," Cody wrote. The couple announced the pregnancy back in December on an episode of AEW Dynamite, which then led to Brandi taking time off AEW TV. She did return to reveal the gender of the baby in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody)

"We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now," Brandi said in an interview with PEOPLE back in December. "It’s surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in." Also in February, Brandi talked about her pregnancy on Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette and revealed the challenges she has faced.

“I’m sure you figured this out; everything has to go a certain way; otherwise the day could go very bad. So, I’m on my third try to get rid of the nausea with [some] medication, which is a patch that I have to put behind my ear, and you have to replace it every three days…Now, I think everything is flowing, and I’m feeling ok," Brandi said to Paquette, who also welcomed a baby girl this week, per Wreslting Inc.

Brandi also detailed more challenges while being pregnant. “One of the reasons this isn’t easy is because I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome],” she announced. “It’s serious. Women have a lot of trouble trying to get pregnant when they have it, so it’s kind of nuts to me that I did. I found out that I had it right before I got pregnant. So, once I found that out I was like, ‘Oh, it’s not going to happen.'”

Cody and Brandi are not only competitors in AEW (All Elite Wrestling) but they are also executives. Cody is an executive vice president, and Brandi is the Chief Brand Officer. AEW launched in 2019 and has become the No. 2 professional wrestling promotion in the country behind WWE, which is where Cody and Brandi first met. The couple got married in September 2013.