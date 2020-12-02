Ravens vs. Steelers: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

It's finally here. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off today to end Week 12. The game has been postponed three times due to COVID-19 concerns, but the Ravens have no new positive tests, meaning both teams are good to go. Today's game can be seen on NBC at 3:40 p.m ET.

Wednesday games are very rare in today's NFL but have happened before in the past. According to NFL.com, the Steelers played four Wednesday games and went 2-2 in 1933 (known as the Pittsburgh Pirates at that time). The Steelers will be playing in their 11th Wednesday game in franchise history, trailing only the Detroit Lions (13 games) as the most all-time.

It doesn't matter if the Steelers play on Wednesday, Thursday, or Sunday because they are the hottest team in the league with a 10-0 record, their best start in franchise history. The defense has been the biggest key for the team's success and will look to shut down Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is taking over for Lamar Jackson due to him testing positive for COVID-19.

"He is very different," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on the team's official website. "There is a twitch to Lamar Jackson that no one has at the quarterback position. His top-end speed is one thing, but the speed at which he gets to his top-end speed is also something to be reckoned with. RG3 is mobile, but that is a different conversation when you're talking about Lamar Jackson in terms of what he brings from a running standpoint. So there is a significant difference there."

The Ravens are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that started last week. Originally, today's game was set to played on Thanksgiving night. It was then moved to Sunday afternoon and then to Tuesday night due to coronavirus concerns. The reason the game is not being played tonight is NBC is airing the 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special.

"As we continue to follow the advice of the NFL's health experts, as well as the Ravens' medical professionals, we are preparing for our game against the Steelers," the Ravens said in a statement. "Players arrived already prepared to work out on the field, and they did not enter the locker room or training room."