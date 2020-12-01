Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed to Wednesday Afternoon Due to COVID-19 Concerns

✖

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 game has been postponed again. On Monday, the NFL announced the game between the two AFC North teams will be played on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC. This is the third time the game — which was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night — has been moved. It was first moved to Sunday afternoon and moved again to Tuesday night.

The reason the game has been moved to Wednesday afternoon is to have an extra day of COVID-19 testing results as well as allow Ravens players time to train and avoid muscle strains, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The Ravens are in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak as at least 12 players have tested positive including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. The team's facility reopened on Monday after being closed all last week, and the players wanted a day of practice before their game against the Steelers. The Ravens had a walkthrough on Monday with another planned for Tuesday before flying to Pittsburgh.

"As we continue to follow the advice of the NFL's health experts, as well as the Ravens' medical professionals, we are preparing for our game against the Steelers," the Ravens said in a statement. "Players arrived already prepared to work out on the field, and they did not enter the locker room or training room."

Due to the Ravens vs. Steelers game being delayed until Wednesday afternoon, the NFL has made a few changes to the Week 13 schedule. The Steelers will now host the Washington Football team on Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. instead of Sunday, Dec. 6. The Ravens will now host the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m instead of this Thursday. The Washington Football Team vs. Steelers game is still waiting for broadcast arrangements. The Cowboys vs. Ravens game will air on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video.

"We're just taking it day by day, like I would imagine everyone is," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said to reporters on Sunday about preparing to play the Ravens. "We had a great day (Sunday), had an opportunity to come and get our work in and had a normal Friday (schedule). Now we're pushing into our weekend itinerary if you will."