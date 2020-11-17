Baltimore Ravens' Matt Skura Received 'Hateful and Threatening Messages' About His Family

✖

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura took a lot of heat after his performance in the team's 23-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night. He went to social media to apologize for his mistakes. However, he also has a message for the fans who have threatened his family.

"I want to take ownership and apologize for my mistakes in last night's game," Skura wrote on his Instagram, which is now a private account. "I always strive to be the best I can be in any and all situations. I appreciate those who have sent encouraging messages to me since the game. However, please know my family is off-limits when it comes to hateful and threatening messages. They do not deserve to be scrutinized for something they did not do. I want to move on from this and grow so that I'm able to be my best for the rest of the season."

One of the mistakes Skura made was a bad snap to running back Mark Ingram in the third quarter. Ingram was lined up at quarterback in a Wildcat formation, and the errant snap led to a turnover on downs as well as a field goal for the Patriots. Another mistake by Skura came in the fourth quarter when he had a bad snap to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. It led to a 16-yard loss and killed a possible comeback win for the Ravens.

As mentioned by ESPN, this is the second consecutive week Skura has had snap issues. In the game against the Indianapolis Colts, Skura had trouble lifting the ball and getting air on his snaps. He is dealing with a hand injury, but Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh said that didn't play a factor in Skura's errors.

"The snaps concern us, absolutely," Harbaugh said. "That was very costly in the game. It's a tough deal. Matt knows he has to get those snaps back there. Nobody feels worse about that than he does." Skura, 27, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016. Last year, Skura started 11 games at center before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. He became the team's starting center in 2018 after Ryan Jensen left the team in free agency. He also played right guard in 2017.