Ravens, Seahawks Have Reportedly Discussed Signing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown could be returning to the NFL this fall. According to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks are having internal discussions about signing the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. Brown only played in one game for the Patriots last year due to numerous legal issues.

"Teams are sniffing around," Silver said on NFL NOW. "I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks. Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition. The reason Silver said Brown could be a late-season addition is he could be suspended to start the year. That hasn't been officially announced, but the NFL hasn't had to worry about it since Brown is still a free agent.

As for the Ravens, Sliver believes they would be interested in Brown because of the relationship he has with one of the team's wide receivers. "And the Baltimore Ravens -- his cousin Marquise Brown is on that team -- they have sniffed around in the past," Silver added. "They are mulling that over too. So internal discussions in both of those organizations. Keep an eye on Seattle and Baltimore."

Brown signed with the Patriots early in the 2019 season after being cut by the Oakland Raiders. Brown was cut by the Patriots after the one game he played in due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations against him, which the NFL is investigating. On top of that, Brown recently pleaded no contest earlier this month to burglary and battery charges from an incident in Florida back in January.

From 2010-2018, Brown was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and was one of the best receivers of the decade. In his 130 games with the Steelers, Brown recorded 837 receptions, 11,207 yards, and 74 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times while being named to the All-Pro First Team four times.

The Ravens are coming off a 13-3 season led by MVP Lamar Jackson, adding Brown to the mix would make the offense more dynamic, which could be what the team needs to reach the Super Bowl. The Seahawks are looking for more help at wide receiver to complement DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.