New England Patriots Release Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the New England Patriots. On Friday afternoon, the team announced they have released the All-Pro wide receiver. Brown confirmed the news on Twitter by thanking the team and telling them to win the Super Bowl.

“Thank you for the opportunity,” Brown said while using the hashtag #GoWinIt.

This comes on the heels of him being accused of sexual assault by one woman and sexual misconduct by another. The NFL is in the middle of investigating both cases but the league has yet to make a decision on him.

.@AdamSchefter says the Patriots’ release of Antonio Brown could be “a kiss of death.” pic.twitter.com/Ngl2XRmyD2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 20, 2019

Earlier on Friday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Brown’s future with the team during a press conference and he only had one statement.

“I know there are questions about Antonio,” Belichick said. “We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we’re looking into. I’m not going to comment on any of the off the field situations.”

On Thursday, Brown talked to the media, but he did not answer questions about the allegations against him. Instead, he talked about how he loved being a member of the Patriots.

“I’m super grateful to be here and play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” Brown said. “I got a lot of offense to learn and catch up. But I’m excited and grateful to be here.”

Brown went on to talk about playing with Brady.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Brown said. “He’s been here a long time. Great guy to be around. He just inspires everyone here.”

Brown signed with the Patriots right before the start of the season after being cut by the Oakland Raiders. He only played in one game for the Patriots which was last Sunday and he caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. The contract Brown signed with the Patriots was a one-year, $15 million deal with $9 million guaranteed.

So now the question is where does Brown go from here? It’s possible a team could sign him, but it’s also possible a team interested in Brown may wait until his legal problems clear up. Either way, it’s been a very wild ride for Brown and it’s likely there will be more twist and turns as each day goes by.