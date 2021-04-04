Racing Champion Sets NASCAR Debut

✖

NASCAR is heading to Austin, Texas, for the first time during the 2021 season in order to race at Circuit of the Americas. The Camping World Truck Series race will feature a special guest in the form of a racing champion. Cameron Lawrence, a two-time SCCA Trans-Am Series TA2 champion, will make his NASCAR debut.

According to Beyond the Flag, Lawrence will drive for Reaume Brothers Racing. The team has two trucks in the series — the Nos. 33 and 34 Chevrolet Silverados. Lawrence will have primary sponsors in veteran-owned companies Texas Mobile Radiology, Impact Health Labs, and Front Line Mobile Health. The famed road course in Texas has hosted several events over the years, but 2021 will mark the first time that any of NASCAR's series has competed on it.

"The magnitude of this opportunity is incredible, and I feel fortunate to be making my debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at my home track, Circuit of the Americas, with the support of three Texas-based and veteran-owned companies," Lawrence said in a press release. When he isn't competing, Lawrence coaches other drivers, and he uses COTA as a site for some education.

“I spend a lot of time at Circuit of the Americas, whether it’s racing or coaching, and I’m confident in my local knowledge," the driver continued. "I’m thankful for the support of Texas Mobile Radiology, Impact Health Labs, and Front Line Mobile Health. With their support, we plan to utilize the Camping World Truck Series as a platform to honor frontline workers and first responders. I’m hopeful this opportunity will foster future growth with Reaume Brothers Racing in the Camping World Truck Series.”

The Truck Series race will take place on Saturday, May 22, at Circuit of the Americas. The race, which does not yet have a title sponsor, will air live on Fox Sports 1. The broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. ET. The Cup Series race will take place the following day as the unique weekend continues.

Prior to the trip to COTA, three of the sport's biggest names headed to Austin to test out the new environment. Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, and Martin Truex Jr. all took some laps in their respective cars and came away with some strong comments. Keselowski, in particular, talked about the drastic speed changes.

"It's different than a lot of the road courses that we go to," Keselowski said in early March. "Very high speeds. This section right over here, we're at about 185 miles per hour, which is pretty fast, and then you slow down to about 30. 185 down to 30, it's a heck of a ride. I know that it would make my wife sick if she was riding with me."