NASCAR: The Biggest Season Changes From the 2021 Schedule Release

Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR released the schedule for the 2021 Cup Series season. Racing's governing body didn't opt to drop all of the information at once, however, and took time to unveil major pieces of information. Rumors had circulated for weeks prior to the drop, including a trip to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, as well as a potential dirt track. The rumors created a mix of anxiety and excitement among racing fans as they tried to figure out if NASCAR would really make so many major changes. Following the release of the schedule, the fans now know that NASCAR is taking a very different approach to the 2021 season. Some tracks no longer have points races while others have added events. Additionally, the All-Star Race has moved to yet another location following a one-year stop in Bristol. The list continues with a major change to the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Here are the biggest changes to the upcoming schedule.

The Brickyard The two premier North American motorsports series are back together again. 🚗🏎 The 2021 Brickyard weekend will feature the return of @NASCAR and @IndyCar on Aug. 14-15, offering a one-of-a-kind, marquee sports weekend in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/m0R5yziFCC — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) September 30, 2020 NASCAR traditionally heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in order to take part in the Brickyard 400 on the oval course. This will no longer be the case in 2021. The Cup Series drivers will instead take on the IMS Road Course. The Xfinity Series conducted a test run during the 2020 season and now the Cup Series will follow suit. The race will also come as part of a doubleheader weekend with the IndyCar Series.

Circuit of The Americas The @NASCAR Cup Series is heading to @COTA on May 23, 2021. Make a deposit today to get the highest priority for the best seats for this can't miss event! #NASCARatCOTA

More info: https://t.co/uPQCQkDRrX pic.twitter.com/vD3ZRENIHb — NASCAR at COTA (@NASCARatCOTA) September 30, 2020 Whenever NASCAR heads to Texas, it is with the sole purpose of visiting Texas Motor Speedway. The 2021 schedule will change this trend due to the addition of another track. For the first time ever, the Cup Series will head to Austin and Circuit of The Americas. The famed road course has hosted several iconic motorsports events, and now NASCAR will join the list on May 23.

Darlington IT'S 👏 HAPPENING 👏 Who's ready for twice the fun in 2021? 📰: https://t.co/S3tS3X3p9f pic.twitter.com/qYt4KCsn4F — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) September 30, 2020 Darlington Raceway hosted two regular-season races, as well as the annual Southern 500 during the 2020 season. This schedule was an increase considering that Darlington traditionally holds one race each year. In 2021, however, the Lady In Black will host two different events. The first race will take place in May and the second will once again mark the start of the playoffs.

Bristol Dirt Track Coming in 2021 - IT'S DIRT BABY! More info/get tixs https://t.co/wB9lGpFupQ#NASCAR #ItsBristolBaby pic.twitter.com/nDwdlIMvtg — BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) September 30, 2020 For the first time in 50 years, the Cup Series drivers will take part in a dirt race. They will head to the iconic Bristol short track for the unique event. This event isn't on a true dirt track considering that there is still concrete underneath the piles of dirt, but many fans have expressed excitement about the potential chaos in Tennessee. Some even wondered if the race would continue if the skies opened and turned the dirt into mud. prevnext

July 4th Weekend News: NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE AT ROAD AMERICA SET FOR JULY 4TH 2021 - Read More: 👀👉 https://t.co/F9bKM5Iytf pic.twitter.com/E6VKzx4tst — Road America (@roadamerica) September 30, 2020 The Cup Series featured an altered schedule in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as some experiments. One example was the historic race on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. In 2021, the trips to road courses will continue. One such event is the July 4th race at Road America in Wisconsin. The Xfinity Series routinely races at Road America but the Cup Series has not done so since 1956.

Nashville Superspeedway Going to be a special Father's Day in @visitmusiccity 🎉🎸 We're bringing the @NASCAR Cup Series to Nashville on June 20, 2021! Sign up for our exclusive pre-sale today! 📝 https://t.co/e34D1J7AB9#NASCAR @NashvilleSSPrez pic.twitter.com/O2B4lGvAQN — Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) September 30, 2020 Race fans in Middle Tennessee and surrounding areas expressed excitement when NASCAR announced that the Cup Series will return to Nashville Superspeedway. For the first time since 2011, the drivers will head to Lebanon, Tennessee. They will do so as part of a Father's Day celebration. The famed track will replace one of Dover International Speedway's races on the calendar and will mark the start of the NBC coverage schedule.