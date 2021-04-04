NASCAR Reinstates 2 Controversial Drivers After Suspensions

✖

NASCAR has reinstated two drivers following suspensions due to social media posts. Mike Wallace and Josh Reaume were each penalized for posts that violated conduct guidelines in the NASCAR Rule Book (Sections 12.1, 12.8 and 12.8.1.e). Wallace was originally suspended indefinitely on Sept. 10, 2020, while Reaume was suspended on Nov. 10, 2020. Both men had to complete mandatory sensitivity training.

According to RacingNews.co, Wallace received a suspension after multiple posts on social media, including a photo on Facebook of Kamala Harris. He added the message: "Can you believe this semi Black person is on TV saying blacks in America have NEVER had the same opportunity as whites? Didn’t we have a black president for 8 years??" Reaume received his suspension after posting a photo of a Toaster Strudel with a swastika on it.

The guidelines of Section 12.8.1.e specifically focus on "public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition."

Reaume is the co-owner of Reaume Brothers Racing. He competes in both the Xfinity and Truck Series and has 52 races on his resume, as well as one top-10 finish. The Reaume Brothers team has two trucks — the Nos. 33 and 34 Chevrolets — that race in the series.

Wallace, a part-time driver for Xfinity Series team JD Motorsports, appealed his penalty twice — once with the National Motorsports Appeal Panel on Sept. 23 and again with the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer on Oct. 7. Both appeals were denied. He also compared his political post to one made by Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace while saying that he was confused.

Bubba took aim at NASCAR fans and Donald Trump supporters after crashing at Bristol Motor Speedway and receiving boos from the crowd. He tweeted a message saying: "I’m over hearing people say ‘leave politics out of NASCAR’ when they are the same d— ones that were drooling over the fact of the BIGGEST political person being at the Daytona 500 this year. Same d— ones that love when the Trump car is on track..Buncha d— clowns!!"

Bubba did not receive any punishment from NASCAR after his tweet, a fact that sparked comments from Wallace. "I’m a lot confused, this is ok for Bubba Wallace to say but others can’t make view points," Wallace said. "Without getting suspended Let me spell out bottom line because his post was a little off center in the paper. These are Bubba’s, a few moments ago. Words not mine, I’m just writing them so that you can see them." Wallace then quoted Bubba's tweet about politics before adding that "Sounds to me that fits in section 12.8 NASCAR members actions that could result in a fine/ or indefinite suspension or termination."