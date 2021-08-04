Recently Retired NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Teases Comeback

✖

Could we see the return of a recently retired NFL quarterback very soon? Philip Rivers recently told the Los Angeles Times that he's not ruling out a comeback despite announcing his retirement earlier this year. Rivers, 39, said he's staying in shape just in case he got a call from a team needing help at the quarterback position.

"I'm not quite there," Rivers, 39, told the Times, per ESPN. "I'm getting back there. I wouldn't have made weight if I had to report last week, that's for sure. But I am getting back into the lifting and running, and shoot, I occasionally throw a ball around out here in this heat. It's not too hard to get a good lather going.

"I'm just going to stay ready. I want to make sure I'm very clear: I'm not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter. One, you've got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it's got to be right. But I have not completely ruled that out." Rivers is currently the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. Once the season is over, it's possible Rivers could join an NFL team in November and December.

It's also possible his former team, the Indianapolis Colts could give him a call right now. The Colts recently announced that newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz is having foot surgery and will likely be out as much as 12 weeks. The team is going with Jacob Eason who has not started an NFL game after being drafted by the team last year.

"I had a good conversation with Jacob (Eason) yesterday, ‘Hey man, it’s your show. Let’s go.’ He has to prepare like he’s starting Week 1. We don’t know if that will happen or not but he’s got to get ready." Colts head coach Frank Reich said, per Sports Illustrated. "We’re going to trust him in that process, support him and get behind him and just help him to continue to get better. He’s got the right mindset."

Rivers finished his NFL career with 63,440 passing yards and 421 touchdowns. He was a member of the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2004-2019 before joining the Colts last year. Rivers has been named to the Pro Bowl nine times and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2013.