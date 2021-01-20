Philip Rivers Retires From NFL After 17 Seasons

✖

Philip Rivers is calling it a career. The former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune on Tuesday night he is retiring from the NFL. Rivers officially announced his retirement on Wednesday.

"It's just time," Rivers told Acee. "It's just right." Rivers spent his first 16 seasons with the Chargers organization. Last year, the NC State alum signed a one-year deal with the Colts and led the team to the playoffs. Some experts have argued that Rivers is the best quarterback in NFL history to not play in a Super Bowl.

"Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day," Rivers said in a statement. "It is St. Sebastian's Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I'm announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL." Rivers goes on to thank the Chargers, Colts and the coaches that he worked with during his career. He also sent a message to his teammates and family.

"Special thanks to my teammates," Rivers continued. "Without a doubt my favorite part of the game, being a teammate. Thank you for being mine. Lastly, thank you to my wife and best friend Tiffany, and our children Halle, Caroline, Grace, Gunner, Sarah, Peter, Rebecca, Clare, and Anna. Could not have done it without y'all's unwavering support."

Rivers was drafted by New York Giants No. 4 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft. However, he was traded to the Chargers when the team drafted Eli Manning, who retired after the 2019 season. Rivers would become the most prolific passer in Chargers history, throwing for 59,271 and 397 touchdowns. He also was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and set more than 30 franchise records.

In his one season with the Colts, Rivers, 39, completed 68 percent of his passes and threw for 4,169 yards 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Colts finished the season with an 11-5 record and lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round of the playoffs. In May, it was announced that Rivers will be the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama when his NFL career ends.