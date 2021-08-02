Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz to Undergo Medical Procedure Ahead of NFL Season Start

✖

Carson Wentz will not be with the Indianapolis Colts to start the season. On Monday, Colts head coach Fran Reich announced that his starting quarterback will have surgery on his left foot and could miss as much as 12 weeks. This comes days after the team announced Wentz suffered a foot injury during training camp.

"Obviously we're optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end of that," Reich said. During Thursday's practice, Wentz felt a twinge in his foot, leading him to not practice on Friday and Saturday. Reich believes the injury stems from an incident that happened during high school. When it comes to who will take Wentz's place in the starting lineup, Reich said Jacob Eason is QB1 as he has been taking snaps with the first-team offense since Wentz's injury.

"Definitely it's going to get him more confidence because now he's going to be able to envision these plays in his head," Colts offensive coordinator Joe Brady said last week. "It's going to make him think much quicker, it's going to accelerate his vision so it's good that he's able to accumulate all of these reps."

Wentz, 28, was traded to the Colts in March from the Philadelphia Eagles. He had an interesting career in Philadelphia, being part of the Super Bowl championship team in 2017 and then being benched last year. During the Super Bowl run, Wentz suffered a torn ACL and missed the last part of the season. Health has been a big problem for Wentz since he's only played a full season twice in his five-year career.

When speaking to Valley News Live in July, Wentz talked about how happy he is to be playing for the Colts. “I really feel like I have a new passion for the game," Wentz said per NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Now that I’ve seen — I’ve been the high, I’ve been injured, I’ve been benched, I’ve been traded, I’ve kind of seen a lot in five years. Whatever the game throws at me, I’m ready. And it’s kind of given me a new level of excitement for football."

Wentz also talked about playing for Reich again. "Obviously I’m excited to be with my former OC, Coach Frank Reich, I just love that man to death," he said. "Met a lot of new faces in Indy, a lot of people that I’m really fired up to play with, and play for, and the organization seems awesome."