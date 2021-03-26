Paulina Gretzky: What Is Her Net Worth

✖

Paulina Gretzky has made a name for herself over the years. She is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky but has gained notoriety for being a model, actress and singer. Which leads to the question of what is Paulina Gretzky's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gretzky's net worth is set at $5 million. Outside of her modeling and singer career, Gretzky has gained a big following on social media, racking up over 900,000 followers on Instagram.

Gretzky's posts on Instagram can be revealing. In November after her fiance Dustin Johnson won the Masters, Gretzky posted a photo of her wearing nothing but a straw hat while vacationing in St. Barths. Most recently, Gretzky posted a photo of her in a brown bikini while wearing a cowboy hat. She has also received backlash on Instagram after sharing a video of her partying with her friends in the Bahamas. People on Instagram took aim at Gretzky for her and her friends not wearing a mask.

Currently, Gretzky is focused on being a mom to the two boys she has with Johnson. The couple got engaged in 2013, and Gretzky talked about why they haven't got married yet. "I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," she said on The Netchicks podcast in January. "I feel like everyone is like, 'What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?' It's so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him."

She also talked about having more kids with Johnson "I want one more. I want to enjoy being 32, 33, and then hopefully, if I'm lucky enough, then I get to have one more at 34," she said, adding how she would like to have a girl, but her two sons "are everything." At the height of her career, Gretzky appeared in the hit film Grown Ups 2 with Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James and Salma Hayek. She was cast as Bikini Girl Daisy, and the flim went on to make $247 million at the box office.