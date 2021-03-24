Paulina Gretzky Stuns in Brown Bikini and Cowboy Hat

✖

Paulina Gretzky is getting the spring season off to a strong start. On Tuesday night, the model and actress posted a photo of her on Instagram that shows her laying out in the sun while wearing a brown bikini while wearing a cowboy hat. In the caption, Gretzky wrote, "Bug a Boo" while tagging CaviiLout, which is a custom hat store based in Los Angeles.

Gretzky's latest bikini photo comes a couple of weeks before the 2021 Masters, and her fiance, Dustin Johnson, is looking to defend his title. Johnson won the 2020 Masters in November and it was the second major championship in his career. And while Johnson has emerged as one of the top golfers in the world, Gretzky is no slouch on the golf course either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

"She's actually pretty dang good for someone who doesn't play or definitely doesn't practice," Johnson said in the latest issue of Cigar Aficionado while mentioning she plays golf "about 10 times a year." Gretzky has been around golf her entire life because his father, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is an avid golfer.

"I didn't appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mom put us in tennis camps and golf camps," she said in a 2014 interview with Golf Digest. "My mom has a video of me when I was really young where I'm saying, 'Daddy, don't go play golf anymore.' I just wanted to spend time with him."

In the same interview, Gretzky revealed her workout routine. "I used to run every day, and I absolutely loved it," she said It was like meditation for me. I also loved kickboxing. What really kept me in great shape was dancing. Lately, I've been constantly on the go, so I don't get to run much anymore. Now I'm doing workout videos every day. If you don't want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube."

When Johnson won the Masters in November, Gretzky gained a lot of attention for her social media posts. One of the most notable photos she posted on Instagram was her wearing nothing but a straw hat while vacationing at St. Barths.