Patrick Mahomes Spotted at Casino After Signing $500 Million Contract

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently signed the largest contract in sports history, one worth more than $500 million. Now that he is locked up for the next 12 years, the defending Super Bowl MVP is celebrating in proper fashion. Bystanders spotted him at a Lake Tahoe casino with teammate Travis Kelce and their significant others.

According to TMZ Sports, it's unclear if Mahomes actually gambled at the casino. He did certainly spend the day on Lake Tahoe during a private boat party, complete with dancing. They enjoyed the warm weather and the countless opportunities to dive off the boat. Once the group finished their festivities on the water, they headed to the casino.

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Boat Party In Lake Tahoe pic.twitter.com/nw0QKWkI7H — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) July 10, 2020

While Mahomes has spent much of the pandemic at his home in preparation for the 2020 season, he had a special reason for heading to Lake Tahoe in a custom Coors Light RV. He and Kelce took part in the weekend's American Century Championship golf tournament. The two Chiefs stars joined multiple Super Bowl MVPs on the links, including Aaron Rodgers, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Terrell Davis and Marcus Allen.

Mahomes found decent success on the golf course on Friday and Saturday. He sank a putt to secure a par on the 17th hole and then celebrated like he had thrown a game-winning pass. A day later, he ran up behind Kelce and threw a massive pine cone into his teammate's backside. However, Mahomes made a strategic retreat before Kelce could retaliate.

After two rounds, Mahomes was not near the top of the leaderboard of his first ACC tournament. Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams sat in first place with 46 points while Tony Romo was in third. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry sat in fourth, further proving his skill on the golf course.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback didn't lead the competitors during the ACC, but he did reflect upon his historic contract. Mahomes spoke with reporters on Friday and said that this new deal provides security for him and his family. He may not have as much freedom to take part in "risky" activities, but he does know where he will play for the foreseeable future.

"Anytime you do something like this, where you know where your future is and you know you have security and you know you're going to be somewhere you can build something for a long time, it definitely eases your mind a little bit," Mahomes said. "I was blessed to be in a great organization, and I'll be in that organization throughout probably my entire career. So I'm excited for that."