Patrick Mahomes Says Proposing to Girlfriend Was More Nerve Racking Than 4th Quarter of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes proposed to his girlfriend Brittany Matthews before the start of the 2020 season and was more nervous doing that than leading his team to a Super Bowl win back in February. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared on KCSP 610 Sports Radio to talk about the team's win over the Houston Texans last week. One of the radio hosts asked Mahomes if he was more nervous during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl or proposing to Matthews.

"Probably proposing," Mahomes replied. "You don't think it's going to be nerve-racking, especially when you been with someone for so long. But before you get on that knee, you're heart's racing, I promise you that. Mahomes was then asked who was going to be his best man at his wedding considering a lot of guys would love to have that job.

"I'll probably think about it for a little while," Mahomes stated. "Luckily for me, I got a lot of good guys I can choose to be my best man." The Super Bowl MVP was then asked about the best advice he's received when it comes to marriage. "I would say either Anthony Sherman or Gehrig Dieter," Mahomes added. "Both those guys have done it the right way. They've kind of kept me in tune on the right steps and the right way to go." Mahomes, 25, proposed to Matthews at Arrowhead Stadium as the team received their Super Bowl rings. Matthews went to social media to share the news shortly after the proposal.

"On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us," Matthews wrote on Instagram. "It's always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond."

Mahomes enjoying life right now. He won the MVP award for the 2018 season, lead the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years, was named Super Bowl MVP and he's engaged. He will look to keep the good times rolling on Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.