Patrick Mahomes' Pregnant Fiancee Brittany Matthews Reacts to Super Bowl Loss

Brittany Matthews is "forever proud" of fiancé Patrick Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. While the Chiefs quarterback was able to lead his team to victory during last year's big game, the Bucs and their quarterback, Tom Brady, were able to make history during a dominant game in which the Chiefs never gained the foothold they needed to secure another win.

Regardless of the outcome, Matthews, who is pregnant with her and Mahomes' first child, took to Twitter following the game to show her love for her future husband and excitement for all the wonderful things their future holds. While things didn't go how they wanted, Matthews said her love "played his heart out," and made her proud in every way. "Now let’s have a baby!" she added with a laughing crying emoji.

Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does! 🙏🏼❤️

Now let’s have a baby🤣 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

Chiefs fans flocked to her responses to let the mother-to-be know that her family still has their support. "He's still a phenomenal talent! Hard to do anything running for your life!" one person wrote in the replies. "Prayers for a safe and healthy delivery you two are [gonna] be amazing parents. God Bless." Another fan assured her, "Played his heart out for sure! No one will ever doubt that. Heck of a season. He’ll be back next year. Until then, happy offseason and baby season!"

Matthews was cheering her man on from the sidelines Sunday, sporting a form-fitting white dress that showed off her growing belly with a long black blazer and matching heels. Cradling her belly in one photo shared to social media on game day, she wrote simply, "GAMETIMEEEEEE." Matthews has been cheering on Mahomes since high school having met and first gotten together at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, where they went to prom together in 2013.

The couple announced in September 2020 that they had gotten engaged, and just weeks later that they were expecting a little one. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," Matthews wrote alongside a sweet maternity photo of the couple at the time. In October, the pair revealed that they are expecting a little girl, enlisting the help of their dogs for a colorful sex reveal.