Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Announce Pregnancy, and Fans Are Hyped
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, surprised and excited football fans on Tuesday. They announced that they are expecting their first child together, weeks after the defending Super Bowl MVP popped the question. Now they will prepare to expand the family while Mahomes attempts to lead the Chiefs to a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.
When the fans heard the news, they responded with considerable excitement. Some said that the pregnancy news makes 2020 better while others told the celebrity couple to "stop it" since they can't handle anything more. Although the intention of this comment was to compliment Mahomes and Matthews. Many other fans also chimed in to the conversation and tried to predict the child's name. They didn't know the gender but still proclaimed that the best option would be "Patrick Mahomes III."
Patrick Mahomes III?— Austin Jones (@acjones23) September 29, 2020
Mahomes might have had the most perfect 3 year stretch of any person ever https://t.co/WjmMYk1N84— 〽️ (@UMvsEveryone) September 29, 2020
That’s it. @PatrickMahomes wins 2020. He’s had the best year. https://t.co/5Jbo6ZgqqD— Johnny Albizu (@Albizu44) September 29, 2020
What a play! Pat is having a solid year. #mahomes @PatrickMahomes congrats my dude. pic.twitter.com/zOTEcBg0I8— Chris - Gunz4Real (@Gunz4Real007) September 29, 2020
OMG CONGRATULATIONS! 😭❤️— Ashleigh 🎃👻 (@xo_Ashhhh) September 29, 2020
@PatrickMahomes starting that Phillip Rivers family. Haha. Congrats man!— Stephen’s2Cents (@RTRSTL80) September 29, 2020
Thank you for not doing a gender reveal in a forest with a flare.— Smitty (@Steve_Real) September 29, 2020
In a year so many consider the worst of their lives it’s nice to see 2020 has been the best for somebody and that’s Patrick Mahomes. Wins a Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP, gets the richest contract in American sports history, gets engaged and today finds out his fiancé is expecting.— Ryan Silapan (@RyanSilapan) September 29, 2020
@PatrickMahomes congrats!!! Hope it’s a boy!! pic.twitter.com/gN2bpNiM4T— Aaron9813 (@Aaron_9813) September 29, 2020
Gotta win a ring for the baby! Congrats guys!— Danny Brinsfield (@BrinsfieldDanny) September 29, 2020
mahomes having a great year after winning the sb and now hes having a baby— 𝓐𝓼𝓱𝓵𝓮𝔂 (@ashii_castillo) September 29, 2020
Off-season baby.
Mahomes is a genius.— Bol Bolsack (@dirtturd) September 29, 2020
@PatrickMahomes is having an alternate 2020 from the rest of us.— Dave R. Watson (@daverwatson) September 29, 2020
Came back in every playoff game SB MVP contract worth a little over half a billi engaged and now expecting @PatrickMahomes 2020 definitely belongs to you 🙌🏾— Joseph Akanbi 🌎☄️💕®️ (@Jot_3vs) September 29, 2020
Congratulations @brittanylynne8 and @PatrickMahomes!!!! A Lil Mahomey!!!! 🙌🏿 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3tvPPoec78— Mercedez (@MercedezUAZ2) September 29, 2020
Patrick Mahomes having the best year out of everybody.— Keana 🤍 (@Keana_LaTisha) September 29, 2020
Mahomes continues to own 2020. https://t.co/o0kHq8iUqs— Dave Hall (@hallfox5) September 29, 2020
Patrick Mahomes 2020:
Superbowl trophy.
Superbowl MVP.
Half a billion dollar contract.
Royals ownership.
Superbowl ring.
Engaged.
Baby.
3-0 start.
It's not October yet.— Mike Wickett 🇺🇲🎙🏈👨👧👧👩👦 (@mikewickett) September 29, 2020
Insane to think.
If it's a boy
And he gets into football.
Mahomes could still be in the league when he hits the draft...
Sheshh.
🤯🤯🤯— Black Ultron (@OfficialAArmour) September 29, 2020
Patrick Mahomes with dad strength. God help us all— Ethan Rickman (@EthanRickman) September 29, 2020