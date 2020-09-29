Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Announce Pregnancy, and Fans Are Hyped

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, surprised and excited football fans on Tuesday. They announced that they are expecting their first child together, weeks after the defending Super Bowl MVP popped the question. Now they will prepare to expand the family while Mahomes attempts to lead the Chiefs to a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

When the fans heard the news, they responded with considerable excitement. Some said that the pregnancy news makes 2020 better while others told the celebrity couple to "stop it" since they can't handle anything more. Although the intention of this comment was to compliment Mahomes and Matthews. Many other fans also chimed in to the conversation and tried to predict the child's name. They didn't know the gender but still proclaimed that the best option would be "Patrick Mahomes III."