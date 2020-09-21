Patrick Mahomes Reveals Fiancee Brittany Matthews Upgraded His Car for Birthday

✖

Patrick Mahomes celebrated his 25th birthday on Sept. 17 and has pretty much-gotten everything he wanted this past year, including getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews. However, Matthews wanted to do something special for his birthday, which was giving his car a major upgrade. The Super Bowl MVP talked about his birthday gift on KCSP 610 Sports Radio.

"It was pretty cool. Brittany upgraded my car," Mahomes said. "She re-did the inside of my car, the interior and all that different types of stuff. I had no idea it was coming. So it was a great gift." Mahomes' birthday gift comes a few weeks after he asked her to marry him. Last week, Mahomes talked about the proposal on KCSP 610 Sports Radio and said he was more nervous doing that than playing in the Super Bowl.

"Probably proposing," Mahomes replied. "You don't think it's going to be nerve-racking, especially when you been with someone for so long. But before you get on that knee, you're heart's racing, I promise you that." While the couple plans for the wedding, Mahomes is looking to win another Super Bowl. On Sunday, Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win in overtime. However, he knows he has some things to work on as he got off to a slow start.

"I think I was so frustrated at the beginning of the game because I knew it was just me that was killing the team," he told reporters after the game. "Guys were getting open, the line was giving me enough time, but I wasn't making the throws in the right spots. "I take that upon myself, I have to find a way to start better, not put ourselves in a hole like that so it's not so hard at the end of the game." Next Monday night, the Chiefs have their biggest test of the season as they face the Baltimore Ravens, a team led by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. Mahomes told KCSP 610 Sports Radio. He's looking forward to the matchup.

"He’s a talented player," Mahomes said when talking about Jackson. "He's developed as a passer. He passes the ball really well; I think it’s underrated how well he throws the football. He's a special athlete and they have a lot of great football players on that team, so it’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us."