Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Brittany Matthews Reacts to Backlash to Champagne Spraying

Brittany Matthews has a message for her haters. The fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to Twitter to react to the backlash she has received for spraying champagne on fans after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime of the divisional round of the playoffs. Matthews is tired of being attacked for anything she does.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” Matthews tweeted. Matthews was happy to see her fiancée’s team a game that is considered one of the best in NFL history. Twenty-five points were scored by both teams in the final two minutes of the game, and in overtime, Mahomes threw a game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some of Matthews’ followers showed their support for her. “1st lady of Arrowhead! Do whatever the F you want,” a Twitter user wrote. “Love the Champagne celebration and seeing you at all the games going nuts just like the rest of us. Everything you guys do will be critiqued. It is what it is. The more success, the more hate. Ignore it and enjoy.”

Another fan wrote, “You have to understand people that attack you like that especially on Twitter Facebook and all that crap they’re just unhappy with their life and want to make everybody else miserable. Don’t worry about them just believe in God believe in yourself and do your best and do your best.”

It’s very likely Matthews, who is set to marry Mahomes this year, will be at the AFC Championship game this Sunday. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Chiefs will be hosting the conference title game, which is an NFL record. Ever since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have finished no worse than reaching the conference championship.

“We all were just part of one of the better games in the National Football League, and we were lucky to come out on that end of it,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, per the team’s official website. “The guys battled their hearts out – both teams. I was proud of our guys for getting in there for four quarters and gutting it out. There were some huge plays made by the offense, defense and special teams. Listen, it was a great game. I’m just kind of sorting it all out right now.”