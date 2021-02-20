Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews Pose for Regal Maternity Photos

✖

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews announced in late September that they were expecting. Months later, they dressed up and posed for maternity photos. These images had a very regal feel that impressed fans.

The photos showed Mahomes dressed in a suit and sitting behind Matthews. She wore an extravagant gown that gracefully draped on the floor. The two beamed for the camera while Mahomes lovingly placed his hand on Matthews' stomach. "My King [king emoji][queen emoji]," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo.

Matthews has continued to provide updates for her fans in the months since announcing the pregnancy. She has shown herself getting in workouts with a noticeable baby bump, attending important playoff games, and taking part in a wide variety of photoshoots. Some featured her by herself, cradling her stomach while surrounded by flowers. Others also featured Mahomes.

One of the most exciting updates for the fans came in the form of a gender reveal. The couple dropped the news in October with a video that showed them shooting a confetti gun, which had pink confetti, indicating a baby girl is on the way. Their two dogs joined them for the exciting ceremony. "Baby Girl," Matthews wrote in the Instagram post. "P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a runway with pink paws for the reveal."

The fans do not know when the child will arrive, but they continue to express excitement among the stream of updates. Several specifically responded to the "regal" maternity photos by calling Mahomes and Matthews an iconic duo. Jackson Mahomes, the QB's younger brother, simply said that the photos were "so freaking cute."

While Mahomes and the Chiefs fell short of winning Super Bowl LV, the QB has experienced a whirlwind calendar year. He led the team to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, won Super Bowl MVP, proposed to Matthews during the ring ceremony, and then announced the pregnancy.